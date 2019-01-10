Home > Campus

IUB graduates get jobs in Japan firms after interviews on campus

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jan 2019

Thirteen students who graduated from computer science and engineering at the Independent University, Bangladesh have secured jobs in Japanese firms.

Venturas Ltd and Human Resocia Co Ltd – two education technology companies – interviewed 38 graduates at their university campus, said an IUB statement on Wednesday. 

The companies selected six candidates directly through the interview process while the remaining seven had to pass an online technical assessment to secure their placement.

The interviews followed a seminar titled ‘Work and Settle in Japan’ organised by the university’s department of Computer Science and Engineering.

The appointments were made as part of a recruitment drive in Bangladesh by Venturas Ltd and Human Resocia Co Ltd, said the statement.

The ‘Work and Settle in Japan’ seminar was conducted by top executives of the companies, who briefed graduates on Japan’s IT sector and the qualities required for success in the industry.

The Japanese government has recently sought to ease the country’s immigration laws in a bid to attract overseas workers amid a growing labour shortage.

