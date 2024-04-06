Why do Bangladeshis give saree and lungi as Zakat?

Muslims must meet this threshold before they can qualify for zakat. The amount is 2.5 percent or 1/40 of an individual's total savings and wealth.



Verse 60 of Surah At-Tawbah in the Quran states: “Alms-tax is only for the poor and the needy, for those employed to administer it, for those whose hearts are attracted ˹to the faith˺, for ˹freeing˺ slaves, for those in debt, for Allah’s cause, and for ˹needy˺ travellers. ˹This is˺ an obligation from Allah. And Allah is All-Knowing, All-Wise.



In Bangladesh, the practice of giving sarees and lungis as alms for Zakat is very common.



The rich and influential even make announcements inviting the poor to give sarees and lungis by the end of Ramadan. The poor then wait in queues for the alms on the announced date.



Deadly stampedes during disorderly distribution of alms is not rare in the country.



But the quality of these sarees and lungis is questionable.



At Peer Yemeni Market’s Dewan Saree Bitan, the thick cotton sarees for zakat are priced at Tk 410 and can be used “for a year”. “These sarees sell the most during Eid,” said a salesman.



Mahbub Lungi Store in the market is also selling substandard lungis for zakat at Tk 220.



A salesman said the owner put up the zakat tag on these lungis because they are very cheap and mostly sold as alms during Eid.



“What can a lungi at Tk 220 offer? The textile is thick and not comfortable. These don’t last long either. But we bring these because of the high demand,” he said.



At Mohammadia Market in Mirpur 11, the neglect for sarees and lungis being sold as zakat alms was evident. The products are kept in a corner or outside.



The prices of the zakat products in high demand vary between Tk 350 and Tk 400.



