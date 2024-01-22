Owners warn of dire consequences as gas crisis paralyses factories across Bangladesh

At the MM Knitwear factory in Gazipur's Konabari, fluctuating gas pressures have been hampering production. Assistant General Manager Manowar Hossain says while gas pressure is adequate at night, it is low during the day.

The inconsistency has led to a significant drop in the factory's daily output capacity from 40-50 tonnes to 20-25 tonnes.

A similar situation is unfolding in Narayanganj's Fatulla, another industrial area near Dhaka. Amjad Hussain, the head of Amjad Dyeing Limited in the Wapdarpool area, says they have been grappling with a gas crisis for the last three months.

The factory has completely halted operations for the past week due to a total lack of gas.

Despite persistent gas shortages for a year, "the price of gas has increased from Tk 11.5 to Tk 34.5," Amjad said.