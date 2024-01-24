Bangladesh Competition Commission fines CP, Diamond Tk 35m for egg price gouging

Bangladesh Competition Commission has fined Diamond Egg Limited Tk 25 million and CP Bangladesh Tk 10 million for heavily inflating the price of eggs in high demand.

They profiteered by artificially and unfairly raising the prices in collusion with other firms in August 2022, the commission said in verdicts published on its website on Wednesday after disposing of the cases on Monday.

In this way, the companies controlled the supply and market management, which is a punishable offence under the Competition Act, according to the verdicts.,

These are the first cases against Diamond Egg and CP with the commission. Therefore, the commission slapped the fines on the company on the basis of its average turnover in the three years before the time of the crime.

The companies will have to pay Tk 100,000 in additional fines daily for a delay in depositing the original fines within one month from the verdicts.