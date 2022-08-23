Bangladesh shifts stock trading hours in line with energy-saving measure

Stock market trading hours have been changed in line with the working hours of banks and government offices as Bangladesh faces an energy crunch.

From Wednesday, the country’s two stock exchanges will start trading at 9:30 am and end at 1:50 pm and the post-closing session will continue until 2 pm, said Md Rezaul Karim, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The stock market previously began trading at 10 am and closed trading at 2:30 pm.