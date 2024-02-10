Bangladesh’s trade through Naf river grinds to a halt amid Myanmar skirmishes

The ongoing conflict between the Myanmar military and armed insurgents has forced businesses from both sides to suspend trade through the Naf river.

The severe disruptions in trade at Teknaf Land Port in Cox’s Bazar has caused the Bangladesh government to lose revenue.

Usually Myanmar businesses send wood, betel nut, fish, ginger, turmeric, chilli, onions, dried fish, pulses, lentils, rice and pickles from Maungdaw, Akiyab and other river ports through Teknaf.

Bangladesh exports plastic products, readymade garments, chips, aluminium products, medicines, cosmetics, and food products through the same points.