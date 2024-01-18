Rice price: State minister Titu warns ‘corporates’ after hearing from traders

Wholesale traders have blamed large mill owners and corporate companies for the sudden rise in rice prices, and have asked the government to open up import opportunities.

The government gave facilities to large companies in the hope of getting lower rice prices but this has not panned out, said State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu after hearing comments from traders.

After hearing the traders’ concerns, the state minister for commerce said, “We protected the mills and factories because we wanted them to proliferate. But now they are starting to take advantage of us.”

“We gave them incentives so they could supply us with rice at affordable prices. That’s why we stopped imports. If they do not act with proper business conduct, we will allow imports if necessary. After that, they will survive if they can compete. Otherwise they won’t.”

If there is any attempt to wrest control of the market, the government will take action, Titu said.