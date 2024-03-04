Bangladesh’s exports grow 12% in February to cross $5bn again

Bangladeshi exporters sent goods worth over $5 billion in a month again while global economic headwinds over wars continue.



But despite a 12 percent year-on-year growth in February to around $5.2 billion, the exports missed the target slightly by nearly 1 percent, according to latest data published by the Export Promotion Bureau on Monday.



With last months’ earnings, Bangladesh’s exports in the first eight months of the 2023-24 fiscal year grew by around 1.4 percent to over $38.45 billion, crossing the target by 3.71 percent.



Readymade garments sector, which contributes more than 80 percent to the total exports, posted a 5 percent year-on-year growth to $31.36 billion.



Bangladesh had targeted export earnings of $62 billion in 2023-24 fiscal year.