The commerce minister vowed to rein in sugar prices. But regulators are cautious of disrupting supply

Despite tough-sounding statements from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, the government has taken no notable action on sales of sugar at exorbitant prices, leaving consumers with a bitter taste.

The Tariff Commission has calculated that sugar mill owners are making a profit of at least Tk 15 more than the regulated level at current prices.

The prices of sugar at markets are also higher than the new price set by the government.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) believes sugar will 'disappear' from the market if they get tough. So, instead, they do nothing.

On Jun 19, the Sugar Refiners Association, an organisation of sugar mill owners, sent a letter to the commerce secretary to inform him about the price increase of Tk 25 per kg.

On Jun 22, when the new price was to take effect, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said they would not approve the proposal but would decide on the new price after Eid.

The commerce minister said that efforts are being made to reduce sugar VAT and other tariffs, but the government has shown no initiative in this regard either.

In the two weeks since Eid, there is no news of a new government meeting on the issue. Still, consumers are spending more at markets as sellers ignored the minister and imposed the higher price before Eid.