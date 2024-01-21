Hasina sets sights on economic diplomacy as Dhaka International Trade Fair opens

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has signalled a shift in the government's diplomatic strategy, with the emphasis turning to economic aspects over politics during her latest term in office.

"Our focus in diplomacy will now be economic rather than political. Our embassies and consulates are actively engaged in expanding our trade and commerce. That is our primary goal," the premier said while inaugurating the Dhaka International Trade Fair on Sunday.

Hasina stressed the importance of diversifying Bangladesh's export basket beyond its current reliance on a limited range of products.

She highlighted the need to identify and cater to international market demands, emphasising that the success of exports often depends on the level of support they receive.