Sweden’s Stillfront mulls shutdown of Bangladesh operations after arrests of officials on ‘gambling’ charges

Sweden’s Stillfront Group is evaluating the potential closure of its Indian subsidiary Moonfrog Labs’ Bangladeshi operations run by Ulka Games after finding it “unviable” to conduct business in the country as the authorities arrested local officials on money laundering charges.

A formal investigation relating to alleged online gambling has been initiated by the Bangladeshi authorities against some of the members of the management and representatives of Ulka Games, and certain officials of Ulka Games’ shareholders, including Stillfront, the Swedish company said in a statement on Thursday.

After Stillfront broke the news, its shares in Sweden fell as much as 13 percent on Thursday, plunging to a three-year low.