Sweden’s Stillfront mulls shutdown of Bangladesh operations after arrests of officials on ‘gambling’ charges

Sweden’s Stillfront Group is evaluating the potential closure of its Indian subsidiary Moonfrog Labs’ Bangladeshi operations run by Ulka Games after finding it “unviable” to conduct business in the country as the authorities arrested local officials on money laundering charges.
A formal investigation relating to alleged online gambling has been initiated by the Bangladeshi authorities against some of the members of the management and representatives of Ulka Games, and certain officials of Ulka Games’ shareholders, including Stillfront, the Swedish company said in a statement on Thursday.
After Stillfront broke the news, its shares in Sweden fell as much as 13 percent on Thursday, plunging to a three-year low.
The development came after the Rapid Action Battalion on Oct 30 arrested six men on charges of smuggling "tens of millions of taka" out of Bangladesh through gambling apps, such as “Teen Patti Gold”.
One of the arrestees, Ulka Games founder and CEO Jamilur Rashid, who received government incentives for developing games on the 1971 Liberation War, was identified by the RAB as the ‘prime suspect’ in the money laundering ring.
Mentioning that no formal charges were brought against the parent company yet, Stillfront said it was monitoring the process “closely together with local legal advisors”.
“Currently the law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh are considering the use of virtual chips in online gaming as an act of illegal online gambling though no regulation in this regard has yet entered into force,” Stillfront said.
Stillfront said Ulka Games held a formal licence to offer the game “Teen Patti Gold” within the country, but claimed that none of the games provided by Ulka Games in Bangladesh allowed “real money to be transferred out of the game”.
“Due to the measures taken by Bangladeshi authorities, including the new interpretation of what constitutes online gaming as opposed to online gambling under the laws of Bangladesh, Stillfront finds it unviable to conduct online gaming business in Bangladesh under these circumstances,” it added.
“Through its subsidiary Moonfrog Labs, Stillfront has therefore decided to evaluate a potential process to close Moonfrog Labs’ operations in Bangladesh.”
Jamilur Rashid, the key suspect, was hired by India’s Moonfrog Labs as its Bangladeshi representative in 2018 on a monthly salary of more than Tk 150,000, Khandaker Al Moin, a RAB spokesman, said at a media briefing on Oct 31.
As Moonfrog Labs’ online gambling app “Teen Patti Gold” became popular, Jamilur launched Ulka Games in 2019 to run the Indian company’s operations and his salary was raised to Tk 400,000, according to Moin.
Ulka stands accused of providing false information to the government for a licence to develop games as online gambling or casino apps are banned in Bangladesh. Instead of developing games, they sent a huge amount of money abroad through online gambling apps, including Teen Patti Gold.
Ulka has more than Tk 800 million in its four bank accounts and sent Tk 290 million to Moonfrog Labs in the past two years and spent around Tk 3 million monthly on the salaries of its 36 employees and other costs to run the office, according to the RAB.
The “Teen Patti Gold” app is usually played on mobile phones. The company also added a number of other online gambling apps -- ‘Rakhi’, ‘Andar Bahar’ and ‘Poker’.
The apps gave out some “free chips” to new players so they could take part in gambling games, but they would have to purchase more chips to continue the games after the depletion of free chips.
In its statement, Stillfront said the financial impact of shutting operations in Bangladesh was “non-material for the group”.
“For the first nine months of 2022, Ulka Games generated approximately 1 percent of Stillfront Group’s total net revenues and 2 percent of the group’s total EBITDA,” it said, mentioning that a decision to pull out from its project in the country would have “no impact” on Moonfrog Labs’ business outside Bangladesh.