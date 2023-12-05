Bangladesh resumes Teknaf Land Port operations after 3-week halt over fighting in Myanmar

Imports through Teknaf Land Port in Cox’s Bazar have resumed after a three-week halt over clashes between insurgent group the Arakan Army and security forces in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.





Four trawlers with 30 tonnes of ginger, 100 tonnes of fish, 55 tonnes of coconut, and 252 tonnes of betel nut arrived at the port early on Tuesday, according to the port’s Customs Officer ASM Mosharraf Hossain.

Unloading and delivering would resume after duties were cleared, he said.



Mohammad Jashim Uddin, Manager of United Land Port Teknaf, said the goods arrived from Myanmar’s Akyab Port.