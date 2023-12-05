    বাংলা

    Bangladesh resumes Teknaf Land Port operations after 3-week halt over fighting in Myanmar

    Trading was halted because of clashes between insurgent group the Arakan Army and security forces in Myanmar’s Rakhine State

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Dec 2023, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2023, 01:47 PM

    Imports through Teknaf Land Port in Cox’s Bazar have resumed after a three-week halt over clashes between insurgent group the Arakan Army and security forces in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

    Four trawlers with 30 tonnes of ginger, 100 tonnes of fish, 55 tonnes of coconut, and 252 tonnes of betel nut arrived at the port early on Tuesday, according to the port’s Customs Officer ASM Mosharraf Hossain.

    Unloading and delivering would resume after duties were cleared, he said.

    Mohammad Jashim Uddin, Manager of United Land Port Teknaf, said the goods arrived from Myanmar’s Akyab Port.

    Omar Farooq, the importer of the goods, said hundreds of tonnes of ginger, coconut, fish, and betel nut were still stuck at Akyab Port.

    “After the 21-day shutdown, the ginger has gone stale. It is the businessmen who will have to suffer the losses.”

    Exports and imports to and from Maungdaw township in Rakhine halted on Nov 14 amid the fighting. 

    The government has incurred a loss of about Tk 600 million in revenues because of the suspension of operations at the port.

