Bangladesh Bank eases LC cash margin for 8 products before Ramadan

Bangladesh Bank has relaxed the cash margin for import of eight products to facilitate smooth supplies in Ramadan, when these products get costlier because of a high demand.

The banks will be allowed to issue letters of credit for these items based on their relations with the clients, the central bank said in a notice on Wednesday.

The relaxation will be effective until Mar 31 with the Islamic month of fasting expected to begin on Mar 11, subject to the sighting of the moon.

The products are cooking oil, grams, lentils, pulses, onions, spices, sugar and dates.

The Bangladesh Bank also ordered the banks to prioritise the issuance of LCs for these products.