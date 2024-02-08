State minister defends 4 million ‘Bangla Teslas’ on roads

State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid says he wants to personally encourage the use of battery-run autorickshaws despite the many complaints against them.

He described the three-wheel electric vehicles as ‘Bangla Teslas’ in parliament.

“We want them to shift from lead batteries to lithium batteries,” he said. “We are undertaking a pilot project to push for it.”

The state minister highlighted the government initiatives on the vehicles in response to a question from ruling party MP Shamim Osman during a parliamentary session on Thursday.

Osman asked for the battery-run autorickshaws to be banned.

“Battery-run autorickshaws are operating,” he said. “Batteries are being installed on rickshaws too. These are very dangerous and their use is banned. These autorickshaws are charged with stolen electricity 90 percent of the time. They use up 700-800 MW of power. Why shouldn’t we take a special initiative to bar their use nationwide in one go?”