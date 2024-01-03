    বাংলা

    India's Gujarat state signs deals worth $86bn ahead of investment summit

    The Indian state signed the agreements with 58 companies operating in sectors such as energy, oil, gas and chemicals, its government said

    Sumit KhannaReuters
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 01:52 PM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 01:52 PM

    India's Gujarat state on Wednesday signed initial investment agreements worth 7.17 trillion Indian rupees ($86.07 billion) with 58 companies operating in sectors such as energy, oil and gas, and chemicals, its government said.

    The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has been signing these agreements ahead of its biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which is scheduled to take place in state capital Gandhinagar from Jan 10 to Jan 12.

    The companies that signed the pacts included NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, which proposed an investment of 900 billion Indian rupees ($10.80 billion) to create 15 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy parks and projects to meet the agricultural sector's power needs, a senior Industries Department official said.

    NTPC also proposed a further investment of 700 billion Indian rupees ($8.40 billion) for fuel cell electric vehicle mobility, hydrogen blending with natural gas, production of green chemicals such as ammonia and methanol, and 5GW hydrogen-based energy storage projects, the official added.

    Torrent Power similarly signed an agreement to invest 474 billion Indian rupees ($5.69 billion) to create solar power projects with 3,450 MW and 7,000 MW capacity, green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing plants, and distribution networks in cities including Ahmedabad and Surat.

    Both NTPC and Torrent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The summit is expected to draw a record number of foreign and domestic investors to the western state this month in what is being seen as Modi's big push to promote investment in the South Asian nation just months ahead of its national election, where he will seek a third term.

    The state government had signed similar investment agreements totalling $18.75 billion last month.

    RELATED STORIES
    Workers stand in front of the under construction site of the Hindu Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India, Dec 29, 2023. REUTERS
    Workers bedeck Indian town amid preparations for temple opening
    Ayodhya has received a new airport and roads as Modi prepares to inaugurate the temple to Lord Ram, one of Hinduism's most revered deities
    Indian Navy officers stand on the deck of INS Mormugao, a stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B, during its commissioning ceremony, in Mumbai, India, Dec 18, 2022. REUTERS
    Indian navy to deploy guided missile destroyer ships
    The decision comes after an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel was struck off the Indian coast over the weekend, a navy statement said
    People stand outside the Maiden Pharmaceuticals plant that was sealed by the Indian government officials in 2022, in Sonipat in the northern state of Haryana, India, February 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India firm denies tampering with tests in probe of cough syrup deaths
    The WHO has linked syrups made by Maiden to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia last year
    A general view of office buildings at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) at Gandhinagar, India, December 8, 2023.
    India's Gujarat signs investment pacts worth $18.75bn with several firms
    As part of the deals, an arm of Welspun Enterprises will invest $5.11 billion, partly to build green hydrogen and green ammonia facilities

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India