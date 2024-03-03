Hasina calls on administrators to crack down on hoarding

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on deputy commissioners or DCs to take stringent measures against hoarding as part of the efforts to keep the commodity market stabile during the month of Ramadan.

She also issued various instructions aimed at fulfilling the ruling Awami League's election pledges and developing an 'efficient and smart administration' capable of addressing global economic challenges while addressing the deputy commissioners' conference on Sunday.

"We have to keep an eye on the market. During Ramadan, rogue traders usually try to turn a profit by gouging prices of essentials through hoarding. Special attention must be paid to prevent such practices," Hasina said.