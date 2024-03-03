    বাংলা

    Hasina calls on administrators to crack down on hoarding

    She urges DCs to be wary of attempts to gouge prices of essentials through hoarding during Ramadan

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 3 March 2024, 10:21 AM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on deputy commissioners or DCs to take stringent measures against hoarding as part of the efforts to keep the commodity market stabile during the month of Ramadan.

    She also issued various instructions aimed at fulfilling the ruling Awami League's election pledges and developing an 'efficient and smart administration' capable of addressing global economic challenges while addressing the deputy commissioners' conference on Sunday.

    "We have to keep an eye on the market. During Ramadan, rogue traders usually try to turn a profit by gouging prices of essentials through hoarding. Special attention must be paid to prevent such practices," Hasina said.

    The prime minister stressed the need to ensure consumer welfare by boosting food production in order to reduce reliance on imports.

    Hasina also addressed concerns regarding supply issues, noting instances where artificial problems are created, with goods being stockpiled to the point of rotting rather than being distributed in the market.

    She called for special attention to these matters, emphasising a steady and fair supply chain so that daily essential products are adequately distributed to the public.

    Hasina also directed administrators to tackle food adulteration, noting that such issues become more prevalent during Ramadan.

