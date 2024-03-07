Gold extends record run as rate cut bets gain ground

Gold rallied to a record on Wednesday, building on stellar momentum driven mostly by bets for US monetary easing, while autocatalyst palladium popped back above the $1,000 mark for the first time since Jan 12.

Spot gold gained 0.8% to $2,145.09 per ounce as of 2:03 pm ET (1903 GMT) after hitting an all-time high of $2,152.09 earlier in the session.

US gold futures settled 0.8% higher at $2,158.2.

Silver added 1.9% to $24.15.

Gold got an additional fillip as the dollar fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a rate cut later this year.

"Gold is likely to push higher as bullish sentiment remains dominant. However, bullion may take a little time to digest Powell's overall comments as well as see Friday's employment report," said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.