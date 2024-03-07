    বাংলা

    Gold extends record run as rate cut bets gain ground

    Spot gold gained 0.8% to $2,145.09 per ounce as of 2:03 pm ET (1903 GMT) after hitting an all-time high of $2,152.09 earlier in the session

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2024, 02:34 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 02:34 AM

    Gold rallied to a record on Wednesday, building on stellar momentum driven mostly by bets for US monetary easing, while autocatalyst palladium popped back above the $1,000 mark for the first time since Jan 12.

    Spot gold gained 0.8% to $2,145.09 per ounce as of 2:03 pm ET (1903 GMT) after hitting an all-time high of $2,152.09 earlier in the session.

    US gold futures settled 0.8% higher at $2,158.2.

    Silver added 1.9% to $24.15.

    Gold got an additional fillip as the dollar fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a rate cut later this year.

    "Gold is likely to push higher as bullish sentiment remains dominant. However, bullion may take a little time to digest Powell's overall comments as well as see Friday's employment report," said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

    Gold suffers when high US interest rates raise returns on competing assets such as bonds and boost the dollar, making the bullion costlier for overseas buyers.

    "There's definitely been macro data that's pushed us in this direction and the follow on to policy expectations from the Fed... but the response in the gold market has been multiples of what long-term fair value models suggest," said Michael Hsueh, FX & Commodities Strategy analyst at Deutsche Bank.

    Traders now see a 70% chance for a June Fed rate cut.

    "CTAs are now firing long on all cylinders in gold, with funds holding roughly 80% of their historic max long position," Ryan McKay, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities wrote.

    London's gold price benchmark hit an all-time high of $2,142.85 per troy ounce at an afternoon auction, the London Bullion Market Association said.

    Meanwhile, platinum rose about 3% to $906.70 per ounce, while palladium rose nearly 10% to $1,035.83 .

    Palladium seems to have attracted another round of "big buying" from funds, with some of it very technical, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two held with over 2 kg of gold at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat airport
    Over 2 kg gold seized at Ctg airport
    Customs agents detain two passengers carrying gold worth around Tk 20 million upon their arrival from Sharjah
    Bangladesh mill owners cut soybean oil prices by Tk 10 ahead of Ramadan
    Soybean oil prices drop by Tk 10
    It comes in the wake of the National Board of Revenue's move to reduce import duty on edible oil
    An aerial view shows the Eiffel Tower, the city rooftops of residential apartment buildings and the Paris skyline, France, June 19, 2023. REUTERS
    France cuts 2024 growth forecast
    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government had lowered its forecast for 2024 GDP growth to 1% from 1.4%
    The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 14, 2024.
    Dollar steadies as investors assess rate outlook
    A warmer reading of US inflation earlier this week prompted traders to cut the chances of a prompt rate cut from the Federal Reserve, which lifted the dollar and sparked a sell-off in the fixed income ...

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality