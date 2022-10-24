Bangladesh raises dollar price for export proceeds, lowers it for remittances

The foreign exchange dealers and banks have raised the exchange rate of the US dollar for export proceeds by Tk 0.5 to Tk 99.5 on exporters’ demand, but lowered it for inward remittances to Tk 107 from Tk 107.5.

Afzal Karim, managing director of Sonali Bank and chairman of Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association, announced the new rates after a meeting with the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh on Sunday.

He said they raised the rate for export proceeds as the pressure created by imports has eased slightly.

The new rate for export proceeds will become effective on Monday while the price of the dollar for remittances will take effect on Nov 1.