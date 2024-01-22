Hasina threatens rice hoarders with prison amid ‘abnormal’ price rises

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned against price gouging, threatening to put in jail traders found hoarding products, especially rice, in mobile court drives.

Speaking to journalists before an emergency meeting of the Awami League at the Ganabhaban on Monday, she admitted prices have increased, but added a sudden hike after the party’s election victory is abnormal and suspicious.

“After an election participated by the people, there are attempts to create confusion. What surprises me the most is that prices of rice and other products have jumped suddenly.”

The ruling party chief said she always emphasises a production boost to control inflation that increased across the world because of sanctions and counter-sanctions following the Russia-Ukraine war after the coronavirus pandemic.