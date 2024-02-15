Uber, Lyft drivers strike across US, demanding fairer pay

"Right now, thousands of rideshare drivers with Justice for App Workers are on strike in 10 cities across the United States in the largest rideshare strike in American history, with at least a dozen additional cities holding non-strike echo actions in solidarity," JFAW said in a statement to Reuters.

In response, Uber said it saw no impact to its operations from the strike.

"In fact, in most markets, there are more drivers on the road today than there were during the same period last week," it added.

Uber and Lyft last year agreed to pay $328 million to resolve New York State's multi-year investigation into the companies, which Attorney General Letitia James called the largest wage theft settlement in her office's history.

Last month, the US Department of Labor released a final rule making it easier for gig economy workers to claim they are employees. Uber and Lyft drivers are considered independent contractors.

"Uber and Lyft are degrading workers and the service, paying less while charging more, while clawing back value for the company and its shareholders," said Alissa Centivany, assistant professor at Western University in Canada's Ontario.

Calls for a strike have spilled outside of the United States as well, with food delivery workers in the United Kingdom and rideshare drivers in Canada also threatening walkouts.