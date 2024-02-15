Millions of takas in fines over thousands of drives in 20 days fail to calm rice prices

After experiencing an abnormal price increase of up to Tk 6 per kilogram—even during the harvest season, when prices typically fall—the maximum reduction achieved was merely Tk 3 per kilogram.

The spike in prices coincided with the general elections, prompting the newly re-elected Awami League government to take immediate action.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself issued stern warnings against price gouging, threatening imprisonment for traders caught hoarding, especially rice, during mobile court operations.

Before an emergency meeting of the party on Jan 22, she acknowledged the price hikes, but added a sudden hike after the party’s election victory is both abnormal and suspicious.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, retaining his position in Hasina’s cabinet, attributed the price hike to traders exploiting the government’s election-focused diversion to inflate rice prices.

He gave the millers, merchants and wholesalers four days to normalise the situation in a meeting on Jan 17.

After the end of the deadline, the government launched mobile court drives at mills, warehouses and wholesale markets to prevent hoarding, price manipulation and other sorts of irregularities.

The traders were fined a total of over Tk 12.8 million in 3,370 drives until Feb 11, according to food ministry spokesman Md Kamal Hossain.

“The drives and monitoring are ongoing,” he told http://bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

Minister Sadhan and Food Secretary Ismail Hossain did not take phone calls for comments.