BRAC Bank lifts bar on foreign ATM cash withdrawals with debit cards

BRAC Bank has brought back the option to withdraw cash from ATMs with debit cards a month after suspending the feature for all cards.

The services were restored on Jan 18 on customers’ demand, the bank said.

They can withdraw up to $300 a day from ATMs abroad. The monthly cash withdrawal limit is $1,500.

The bank suspended the services on Dec 24, citing reasons related to accounts and audit.

Some other banks also started preventing customers from withdrawing cash by using cards abroad.