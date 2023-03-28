Apple launches buy now, pay later service in US

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service in the United States that will allow consumers to pay for purchases over time.

The service, Apple Pay Later, will allow users to split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest or fees, the company said.

Users can apply for loans between $50 and $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay, according to the company.