In Bangladesh, 9% of all bank loans are non-performing

The decline in the amount in the final quarter was due to the provision of loan rescheduling facilities.

March 2019 was the first time Bangladesh’s NPLs crossed the Tk 1 trillion mark, reaching Tk 109 trillion.

In April 2020, when the interest rate on bank loans was fixed at 9 percent, then finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had told the media that the total amount of NPLs would not increase by another taka, saying that bank owners had given him their word.

He claimed that instead of continuing to rise, the total amount of NPLs would slowly fall.

Though the 9 percent interest rate was maintained until June 2023, the NPL amount continued to rise. In June 2023, it hit the highest level in the country’s history at Tk 1.56 trillion, 10.11 percent of all loans.

But economists believe that the total amount of NPLs would exceed Tk 2.5 trillion once it accounted for loan waivers, rescheduling, non-defaulting due to cases tied up in higher courts, and debt restructuring.

The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, has consistently objected to the data on defaulted loans published by Bangladesh Bank.

In June 2019, the international lender said that much of the data on Bangladesh’s actual NPLs was being hidden and could amount to around Tk 2.5 trillion.