For Musk and other foreign CEOs visiting China, silence is golden

A veritable parade of overseas CEOs including Tesla's Elon Musk and Goldman Sachs' David Solomon have made their way to a reopened China in the last few months.

One notable common strand: they've not talked much in public about their trips which have mostly consisted of meetings with government officials, local staff and business partners. Media events and other public engagements, once frequent before the pandemic, are now rare.

Even Musk, known for his unreserved banter on Twitter, was uncharacteristically silent on a whirlwind trip last week.

In 2020, the billionaire celebrated the delivery of the first cars made at Tesla's Shanghai plant with a dance on stage that was open to the press. This time around, media were not invited to cover his plant visit.

And while Musk has mentioned the trip in two posts since leaving, he didn't tweet once while in China.