Rivals Nissan and Honda sign MoU on EV partnership

Japanese auto rivals Nissan Motor and Honda Motor are considering a strategic partnership to collaborate on producing key components for electric vehicles and artificial intelligence in automotive software platforms, the companies said Friday.

The potential partnership could help the two develop economies of scale in producing EVs as Japan's automakers face heavy competition from China's BYD, Tesla and others.

Nissan was a pioneer in EVs with its all-electric Leaf model but has struggled alongside other legacy automakers in the face of increasing competition from nimbler new entrants.

"Emerging players are very aggressive and are making inroads at incredible speed," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida told a press briefing.

"We cannot win the competition as long as we stick to conventional wisdom and a traditional approach," he said.

Honda's sales also lag those of rivals and battery-powered vehicles accounted for less than 0.5 percent of its worldwide sales of about 2.8 million cars over the first nine months of 2023, company data showed.