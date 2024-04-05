Why Japan is not giving up on fraught US Steel deal

Days after President Joe Biden joined his election rival Donald Trump in voicing concern about a Japanese purchase of US Steel, the manufacturer began touting the benefits of the deal on billboards near its factories from Alabama to Pennsylvania.

The billboards may be the most public signs of what some Japanese officials say in private - that despite high hurdles, Nippon Steel could still steer through the fraught $15 billion acquisition of the iconic American manufacturer.

The deal may well hinge on whether regulators avoid election-year politics by clearing the acquisition after Nov 5, and, critically, on whether Nippon Steel can win over the influential United Steelworkers (USW) labour union.

Opposition from the Pittsburgh-based union has far-reaching implications in an election year where Pennsylvania is seen as a key battleground state.

The deal is effectively "on life support" after Biden's statement last month that US Steel must remain domestically owned and operated, said David Boling, a former US trade official in Japan who now works for consulting firm Eurasia Group.

Investors seem to agree. Biden's comment, which followed Trump's pledge to block the deal if he wins the Nov 5 election, sent shares in both companies tumbling. US Steel shares last traded at $41.10, well below the $55 per share price Nippon Steel has offered.