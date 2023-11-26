    বাংলা

    IIG operators start paying dues after Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company cuts bandwidth

    As many as 25 out of 34 operators pay parts of the Tk 2.21 billion dues even on weekend when banks are closed

    Published : 25 Nov 2023, 07:58 PM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2023, 07:58 PM

    Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company has forced International Internet Gateway operators to pay dues by cutting bandwidth that slowed down speed for many customers.

    As many as 25 out of 34 operators paid Tk 70 million of the Tk 2.21 billion dues even on Friday when banks were closed on the weekend, said Mirza Kamal Ahmed, managing director of BSCCL.

    He hopes the operators will pay the rest when the banks open.

    The work to restore the bandwidth began on Friday night after the operators agreed to pay the dues, but it will take until Monday to get up to speed, Mirza said on Saturday.

    Around 50 percent of Bangladesh’s bandwidth comes through the IIG operators and the rest through six International Terrestrial Cable services, which remained normal during the bandwidth cut.

    Sumon Ahmed Sabir, chief technology officer at network service and IP transit provider Fiber@Home, said the operators should pay the dues.

    He also criticised BSCCL for cutting bandwidth on Thursday night, just before the weekly holidays of Friday and Saturday. “How would the payments be made?”

