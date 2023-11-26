IIG operators start paying dues after Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company cuts bandwidth

As many as 25 out of 34 operators paid Tk 70 million of the Tk 2.21 billion dues even on Friday when banks were closed on the weekend, said Mirza Kamal Ahmed, managing director of BSCCL.

He hopes the operators will pay the rest when the banks open.

The work to restore the bandwidth began on Friday night after the operators agreed to pay the dues, but it will take until Monday to get up to speed, Mirza said on Saturday.