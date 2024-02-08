PayPal sees flat profit in 'transition year,' shares fall

PayPal's forecast of flat growth in adjusted profit for the current year overshadowed its market-beating earnings report, sending shares of the payments giant down 7% in extended trading.

On a post-earnings call, newly appointed CEO Alex Chriss laid out a strategic plan to turn the company leaner in its pursuit of driving profitable growth and ease pressure on its shares, which was one of the worst performers on the Nasdaq 100 Index in 2023.

"We want to be clear eye in terms of the potential near-term benefits from our initiatives, which is why our 2024 guidance includes minimal contribution from the innovations we recently announced," Chriss said.

"It will take time for some of our initiatives to scale and move the needle," he added.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.10 for 2024, unchanged from a year earlier. It did not provide an outlook for revenue and operating margin for the full year.