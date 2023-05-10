Bangladesh raises sugar prices by Tk 16 per kg

The commerce secretary spoke about the decision after a workshop on a policy of ensuring the quality of imported food on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Commerce instructed the Bangladesh Trade and Traffic Commission to come up with a revised price following a request from the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association.

The ministry later apprised the association about the revised prices, but has yet to receive a response. An official from the ministry, however, said the association is seeking a higher price.

bdnews24.com could not reach the association for comment.