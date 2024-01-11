Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves

Citigroup booked about $3.8 billion in combined charges and reserves that will erode its fourth-quarter earnings set to be reported on Friday, according to a filing.

The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia, it said on Wednesday.

It booked $780 million in restructuring charges including severance pay for employees, related to the lender's own sweeping reorganisation.

The company recorded a charge of about $1.7 billion to replenish a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp fund that was drained after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.