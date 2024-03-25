Bangladesh seeks to buy power from Bhutan as import from Nepal is at final stage

Bangladesh is seeking to import electricity from Bhutan, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said after a meeting with the country’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

“We’ve discussed importing hydropower from Bhutan. India will cooperate in the process. We’re continuing discussions,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Wangchuk at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday.

To meet the growing demand in the northern region, Bangladesh is going to import electricity from Nepal through transmission lines in India.