Early Eid shoppers in Dhaka feel price pinch as cost of living soars in Ramadan

They mentioned that they have to raise prices to cover their costs of living and business, leading to a downturn in sales.

Nazrul Islam, a shop owner, expressed concern over the lack of customers despite offering a variety of stylish clothes at the Mirpur shopping mall.

He estimates sales have dropped by 20 percent compared with the period before the last Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Prices are rising across the board, but customers' budgets aren't keeping up, so sales are suffering. This trend isn't changing even after the holidays.”

Pritam Sarkar, a cashier at panjabi store Orbit Mart, said they witnessed a 40 percent decline in customer traffic over the past year.

The outfits they sold for Tk 1,200 last Eid are now priced at Tk 1,500.

"This hike makes customers think twice before buying, forcing us to increase prices," explained Pritam.

"The cost of fabric has risen by Tk 50-60 per yard, driving us to adjust our pricing to compensate for these higher expenses."

Shahidul Alam, the manager of Rong Joie Mega Mall in Mirpur-1, said customers are seeking discounts due to budget constraints.

"Moderately priced items are faring better, with shoppers steering clear of pricier options," he noted.

Angina Megamall, located in the same vicinity, has offered a 20 percent discount on Eid merchandise throughout Ramadan, and customers are showing "considerable interest" in making the most of the discount, said Mintu Sarkar, one of the owners.

Meanwhile, at Life Style, a children's apparel shop on the first floor, sales staff were found with little to do.

Habib Khan Rajib, a salesman at the store, noted a downturn in sales. "In the past, customers might purchase two items without much concern. Now, faced with rising prices, they're becoming more budget-conscious, carefully considering each purchase."