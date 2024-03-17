Early Eid shoppers in Dhaka feel price pinch as cost of living soars in Ramadan

Shahabuddin Ahmed left Shah Ali Plaza in Mirpur without any purchases despite his plans to buy clothes for his children.
“The prices were prohibitively expensive for my budget. I'll consider returning later if it becomes feasible," the middle-aged man said.
“Everything seems expensive these days. It's hard to balance necessities with luxuries during Ramadan, especially when there's also a need for quality food."
Traders also acknowledged the impact of rising prices on their business.
They mentioned that they have to raise prices to cover their costs of living and business, leading to a downturn in sales.
Nazrul Islam, a shop owner, expressed concern over the lack of customers despite offering a variety of stylish clothes at the Mirpur shopping mall.
He estimates sales have dropped by 20 percent compared with the period before the last Eid-ul-Fitr.
“Prices are rising across the board, but customers' budgets aren't keeping up, so sales are suffering. This trend isn't changing even after the holidays.”
Pritam Sarkar, a cashier at panjabi store Orbit Mart, said they witnessed a 40 percent decline in customer traffic over the past year.
The outfits they sold for Tk 1,200 last Eid are now priced at Tk 1,500.
"This hike makes customers think twice before buying, forcing us to increase prices," explained Pritam.
"The cost of fabric has risen by Tk 50-60 per yard, driving us to adjust our pricing to compensate for these higher expenses."
Shahidul Alam, the manager of Rong Joie Mega Mall in Mirpur-1, said customers are seeking discounts due to budget constraints.
"Moderately priced items are faring better, with shoppers steering clear of pricier options," he noted.
Angina Megamall, located in the same vicinity, has offered a 20 percent discount on Eid merchandise throughout Ramadan, and customers are showing "considerable interest" in making the most of the discount, said Mintu Sarkar, one of the owners.
Meanwhile, at Life Style, a children's apparel shop on the first floor, sales staff were found with little to do.
Habib Khan Rajib, a salesman at the store, noted a downturn in sales. "In the past, customers might purchase two items without much concern. Now, faced with rising prices, they're becoming more budget-conscious, carefully considering each purchase."
FOOTPATH SHOPS THRIVING
Adjacent to Mirpur's Mukto Bangla Shopping Complex, the footpath stalls are alive with activity, drawing in crowds of shoppers.
Maliha Mou and her mother were among those choosing clothes for themselves.
Maliha's mother commented that the clothing here is decent, and not everyone has the same budget.
"Given our limited budget, this is where we've chosen to shop," she added.
Lutfar Rahman Chowdhury, proprietor of Mon Moyuri Saree Shombhar located within Muktijoddha Super Market, said: "The price of each garment has surged by Tk 700-800, a result of the climbing costs of fabric."
Consequently, buyers are leaving empty-handed because of the elevated costs, he said.
Lutfar continued, "Ultimately, it's up to the customers if they decide to leave in search of better deals. We try to provide discounts, but we can't afford to do so at a loss."
Lutfar mentioned: "Our Friday footfall didn't meet our expectations. Although we do see a number of regulars who continue to visit."
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi; editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]