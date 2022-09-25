Italy and Intel pick Veneto as preferred region for new chip plant

Among other reasons, the site is well connected with Germany and in particular with the city of Magdeburg, where Intel will build two factories, one of the sources added.

Intel and the government had also initially considered sites in the Lombardy, Apulia and Sicily regions.

Draghi's close aides aim to enter into behind-the-scenes negotiations with their likely successors to avoid any risk the deal might be challenged by Italy's new government, the people said, adding the choice for the site is highly sensitive politically.

Opinion polls have all predicted that Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy group will emerge as the leading party on Sunday and share power with its allies the League, headed by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.

The sources declined to provide further details, but according to previous reports Rome is ready to fund as much as 40% of Intel's total investment in Italy.

The state contribution to Intel's investment programme is something that must necessarily be shared with the next government before any deal is eventually formalised, one of the sources said, adding Draghi could let the next government make the announcement.

To boost domestic chipmaking, Rome is also in talks with French-Italian STMicroelectronics , Taiwan chipmakers MEMC Electronic Materials Inc and TSMC, and Israeli Tower, which Intel bought earlier this year.