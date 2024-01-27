    বাংলা

    MacKenzie Scott trims Amazon Stake by $10 billion

    The ex-wife of Amazon.com billionaire Chief Executive Jeff Bezos sold 65.3 million shares in the ecommerce giant last year, Bloomberg News reports

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 06:00 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 06:00 AM

    MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon.com billionaire Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, sold 65.3 million shares in the ecommerce giant last year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

    The share sale forms about 25% of the philanthropist's Amazon stake in the e-commerce giant and would be worth $10.4 billion at Amazon's Friday closing price, the report said, citing a regulatory filing.

    Reuters could not immediately confirm the filing. Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of her divorce from the company's founder in 2019. The stake, worth $36 billion at the time, made her one of the richest women in the world.

    Scott, who pledged in 2019 to donate half her fortune to charity, has given millions of dollars to various causes.

    Her net worth on Friday stood at $42.6 billion, according to Forbes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his New Hampshire presidential primary election night watch party, in Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S., January 23, 2024.
    Trump furious as he fails to knock out Haley before South Carolina
    Trump was full of fury after Haley vowed in a Tuesday night speech to fight on
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets former Republican presidential candidate US Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) at a rally ahead of the New Hampshire primary election in Concord, New Hampshire, US, Jan 19, 2024.
    US Senator Tim Scott endorses ex-rival Trump
    The move deals a blow to Trump's top remaining primary competitor, Nikki Haley
    The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, October 16, 2019.
    EU sends information request to Amazon, Apple, Meta
    The European Commission opened its first probe under DSA into tech companies in December 2023 with X
    Chander Gari, the unusual transport of the hill tracts
    Chander Gari, the unusual transport of the hill tracts
    The unusual vehicles puttering about the hills and valleys of the Chattogram Hill Tracts are known as Chander Gari. The vehicles have wound their way along these roads for a long time and are popular ...

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps