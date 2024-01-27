MacKenzie Scott trims Amazon Stake by $10 billion

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon.com billionaire Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, sold 65.3 million shares in the ecommerce giant last year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The share sale forms about 25% of the philanthropist's Amazon stake in the e-commerce giant and would be worth $10.4 billion at Amazon's Friday closing price, the report said, citing a regulatory filing.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the filing. Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.