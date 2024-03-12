Bangladesh set prices of dates for Ramadan

The government has set date prices for the month of Ramadan to keep the imported fruit within the reach of low-income people.
The price of the lesser quality dates has been fixed at Tk 150-165 per kg, and the most sold Jaydi variety at Tk 170-180.
The commerce ministry informed the Bangladesh Fresh Fruit Importers Association and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries about the prices on Monday.
It said in letters to the trade associations that the ministry analysed the import price, duty, taxes and other costs to set the prices.
It also asked the importers to set the prices of other varieties of dates in light of the analysis.
State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said earlier in the day that the ministry had directed traders to cap the price of dates between Tk 200-250 per kg during Ramadan.
"If retailers do not set prices by today, the government will determine and announce the maximum price by tomorrow. No retailer will be allowed to sell dates at a price higher," he said.
Titu also sought to clarify a "misunderstanding" regarding tariffs on dates.
"Not all dates have seen a tariff reduction. The reduction applies only to dates sold in bags, not to luxury, premium, or more expensive varieties."