Bangladesh set prices of dates for Ramadan

The government has set date prices for the month of Ramadan to keep the imported fruit within the reach of low-income people.

The price of the lesser quality dates has been fixed at Tk 150-165 per kg, and the most sold Jaydi variety at Tk 170-180.

The commerce ministry informed the Bangladesh Fresh Fruit Importers Association and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries about the prices on Monday.

It said in letters to the trade associations that the ministry analysed the import price, duty, taxes and other costs to set the prices.