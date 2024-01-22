Most share prices begin to turn around after shock of lifting price floors

Most share prices have begun to turn around on Monday after the initial shock from the lifting of price floors at the start of the week.

In the first hour and a half of trading from 10 am, the prices of 200 of 391 shares of companies and mutual funds listed at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose. The prices of 144 fell and those of 35 remained unchanged.

As of 11:30 am, the market’s main index – the DSEX – had risen nine points to 62,049 based on transactions worth TK 4.57 billion.

Bangladesh currently has shares for 392 listed companies and mutual funds on its stock market. On Thursday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission lifted the price floor imposed on 357.

On Sunday, the first working day since the decision took effect, prices dropped sharply. Most shares dipped in price and the stock market saw a significant drop.