Global cement giant Holcim Group vows long-term investment in Bangladesh

The global cement giant outlines sustainability focus and growth plans in a meeting with Yunus

Holcim Group has reaffirmed its commitment to the Bangladeshi market and expressed interest in expanding sustainable operations.

Martin Kriegner, Holcim Group executive committee member and regional head for Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, met with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday.

The discussion focused on cement consumption trends, environmental impacts, and Holcim’s future plans in Bangladesh.

Holcim, the parent company of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, has been operating in the country for over two decades and runs the only integrated cement plant in Sunamganj’s Chhatak.

“We are thankful to the government for providing continuous support to enable us to produce world-class products in Bangladesh,” Kriegner said.

He noted that non-recyclable plastics are used as fuel at the Chhatak plant, claiming this process has no environmental impact.

“Holcim has been a global pioneer in sustainable solution technologies, which we are also deploying in Bangladesh,” he added, mentioning ongoing carbon capture initiatives in other countries that may be introduced locally.

Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO and managing director of Holcim Bangladesh, discussed the challenges and opportunities the cement industry faced over the past year, expressing optimism for growth in the months ahead.

He highlighted the launch of aggregates in Bangladesh as a milestone, expected to save hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign exchange by reducing import dependency.

Yunus asked about the environmental implications of using non-recyclable plastics as fuel and was told that there would be no resulting carbon emissions in the region.

The chief advisor welcomed more Holcim investment, reaffirming the interim government’s commitment to fostering business and foreign direct investment.

Kriegner stressed Holcim's intention to remain a long-term player in the country's construction and infrastructure sectors.

Tags: Holcim, Muhammad Yunus, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, cement industry, foreign investment, sustainability, Chhatak plant

Caption: Martin Kriegner, Holcim Group Executive Committee Member and Region Head of Asia, the Middle East and Africa, calls on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday.