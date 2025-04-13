Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Private sector credit growth slows to 6.82pc in February, lowest since data tracking began in 2015

Demand for business loans continues to shrink amid high interest rates, political uncertainty and low investment

Private sector credit growth falls sharply to decade low

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Apr 2025, 07:40 PM

Updated : 13 Apr 2025, 07:40 PM

Related Stories
33% hike in gas price for industrial sector
33% hike in gas price for industrial sector
Alphabet, Nvidia invest in OpenAI co-founder Sutskever's SSI
Alphabet, Nvidia invest in OpenAI co-founder Sutskever's SSI
US bank profits rise, but executives raise more tariff alarms
US bank profits rise, but executives raise more tariff alarms
Read More
How China went from courting Trump to ‘never yield’ tariff defiance
How China went from courting Trump to ‘never yield’ tariff defiance
All mosques asked to hold Jummah prayers at 1:30pm
All mosques asked to hold Jummah prayers at 1:30pm
Steps against BB officials linked to reserves heist soon: advisor
Steps against BB officials linked to reserves heist soon: advisor
Moin guides Bangladeshis on US immigration policy
Moin guides Bangladeshis on US immigration policy
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More