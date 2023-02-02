    বাংলা

    Bangladesh resumes LNG import after eight months

    A cabinet committee approves a proposal to buy 3.36 MMBtu LNG from TotalEnergies SE as the price falls in the open market

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Feb 2023, 06:46 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2023, 06:46 PM

    The government has approved a proposal to buy liquified natural gas or LNG from the open market after an eight-month pause due to high prices and low dollar reserves. 

    The decision to buy LNG came at a cabinet committee meeting on Wednesday, two days after the International Monetary Fund approved $4.7 in loans, helping the country build a buffer against depleting forex reserves.

    Additional Cabinet Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan confirmed the development to bdnews24.com, but could not give details. 

    A Petrobangla official said the government would buy 3.36 MMBtu LNG from TotalEnergies SE at around $20 per unit, and the consignment is expected to reach the country by the end of February. 

    Before pausing the import, the government bought a total of 30.24 MMBtu LNG in 2022, including the last consignment in May that cost the government around $25.75 per unit. 

    The halt on LNG purchases due to dwindling dollar reserves and high prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war forced the government to cut electricity production rapidly and ration supply by introducing rolling power outages. 

    As the lack of gas and power hit production, industries urged the government to resume LNG even if it had to raise gas prices. 

    The government in January raised gas prices by a maximum of 178 percent for industries and power plants with an aim to resuming LNG import. 

    Although the price hike was supposed to be effective from February, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government would start charging for gas at the new rates once new LNG is supplied to the industries and power plants.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021.
    Adani abandons $2.5bn share sale
    A US short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks
    Adani logo and decreasing stock graph is seen in this illustration taken January 31, 2023.
    Indian regulator looking into $86bn Adani share wipeout
    The losses mark a dramatic setback for Gautam Adani, the school-dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years
    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India Apr 20, 2022.
    Adani spotlight shifts to regulatory probes, response to allegations
    Most of the conglomerate's shares dropped on Wednesday, extending losses to $84 billion
    Dhaka International Trade Fair pulls 3.5 million visitors, turnover Tk 1 billion
    3.5mn visit trade fair, turnover Tk 1bn
    The month-long fair fetches spot export orders worth around Tk 3 billion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher