Bangladesh resumes LNG import after eight months

The halt on LNG purchases due to dwindling dollar reserves and high prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war forced the government to cut electricity production rapidly and ration supply by introducing rolling power outages.

As the lack of gas and power hit production, industries urged the government to resume LNG even if it had to raise gas prices.

The government in January raised gas prices by a maximum of 178 percent for industries and power plants with an aim to resuming LNG import.

Although the price hike was supposed to be effective from February, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government would start charging for gas at the new rates once new LNG is supplied to the industries and power plants.