Bangladesh is eyeing mergers to bail out debt-ridden banks. Is the plan viable?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently announced plans to merge the struggling Padma Bank with another banking institution to protect its customers and stabilise the financial sector. However, the merger process is expected to take some time.

More than a dozen other banks are also experiencing financial difficulties due to high levels of default loans and scandals, putting pressure on the banking sector and fuelling debates about potential mergers.

Bangladesh Bank is implementing a year-long prompt corrective action (PCA) for these troubled banks and is developing a strategy for their mergers with more stable banks, according to Mezbaul Haque, a spokesman for the central bank.

The government has endorsed this approach, under which the central bank will categorise the beleaguered banks as vulnerable.

On Feb 7, Hasina told parliament that efforts to merge banks, including Padma Bank, are underway, alongside other initiatives to shore up the sector.

A senior official from Bangladesh Bank said that Padma Bank might be merged with the state-owned Sonali Bank, although this has yet to be confirmed.

As part of the plan, Sonali Bank's Managing Director Afzal Karim has been named chairman of Padma Bank.

Previously, the central bank relaxed regulations under the Bank Company Act, allowing the managing directors of four state-owned banks and one non-bank financial institution to become directors at Padma Bank.

These steps are being taken amid concerns from economists about the large number of banks in Bangladesh.

The central bank also believes the number of operational banks in the country should be reduced, although the details are still being finalised.

It has been suggested that smaller banks, those with deposits and loans around Tk 100 billion, will be among the first considered for this process.