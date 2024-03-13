Dhaka bourse's benchmark index plunges to 20-month low

The main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange has fallen below 6,000 points on the second day of Ramadan after a significant drop on the first day of fasting.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the DSEX stood at 5,974 points, the lowest level in 20 months.

The last time the index had dipped to this level was Jul 28, 2022, when it fell to 5,980 points. It had not dropped below 6,000 since then.