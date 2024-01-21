Dhaka stocks tumble as regulator lifts price curbs

Amid the fluctuation in the market, it fell to 6,122 at one point, recovered to 6,177, before going down again. However, as trading continued, the index began to slowly rise once again. At 11 am, it stood at 6,197.

Currently, 392 companies and mutual funds are listed in the capital market. Capital market regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, or BSEC, decided to lift the minimum prices on 357 stocks on Thursday.

However, the previous circuit breaker rules remain in place, with a maximum limit of 10 percent.