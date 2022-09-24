Stocks tumble, dollar soars and bonds plunge as recession fears grow

George Goncalves, head of US macro strategy at MUFG, said the Fed wanted financial conditions to tighten and high interest rates were the mechanism to deliver a market investors had not seen for a long time.

"It's something we're not used to, that's why it's more surprising for most," he said. "It's going to be a long staring contest between the Fed and the markets, and in the middle is the economy which is not responding yet to this tightening."

MSCI's world stocks index shed 2.28% to almost two-year lows. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 2.34%, its biggest weekly loss in three months.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.88%, the first major US stock index to fall below its June trough on an intraday basis.

The S&P 500 lost 2.03% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.06%.

Britain, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway and other countries also hiked rates this week. But the Fed's signal that it expects high US rates to persist through 2023 sparked the rout in equity and bond markets.

Investors are trying to get a handle on inflation and how high rates will go, said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay US fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management.

"There's unease in the market about having confidence that we know how inflation will develop and that yields will indeed peak in the mid-high 4s," he said, referring to a Fed projection of the fed funds rate at 4.6% in late 2023.