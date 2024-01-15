New ministers promise to end price gouging after near double-digit inflation

The new agriculture minister and the state minister for commerce have revealed their plans to put an end to price gouging after near double-digit inflation for two years.

The index fell slightly to 9.41 percent in December, closing 2023 with an average inflation of 9.48 percent, up from 9.42 percent in 2022, according to data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Food inflation fell to 9.58 percent last month from 10.76 percent in November, but non-food inflation increased from 8.16 percent to 8.52 percent.

The government aims to keep the consumer price index within 6 percent in the 2023-24 fiscal year and the ruling Awami League emphasised efforts to keep prices down in its election manifesto.