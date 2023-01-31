As billionaire battles short-seller, 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends online

Many Indians voiced their support for Gautam Adani on Tuesday as the school dropout-turned-billionaire sealed a $2.5 billion share sale in the face of criticism from a U.S. short-seller.

"IndiaStandsWithAdani" was among the top trending hashtags on Twitter in response to losses totalling $65 billion for Adani group stocks since last week's Hindenburg Research report, which flagged concerns over its debt levels and use of tax havens.

"I am proud of my country's billionaire. Indians will not get fooled ... India will not bend in front of any foreign power," tweeted Mukund Jethava, a member of the IT unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat state.

Support online mirrored financial backing for Adani Enterprises, which despite having 30% anchor bids for its share sale last week had only amassed 3% subscriptions by Monday in the public offering, amid concerns it could fail.

But in the event, the 60-year-old's firm managed to seal the deal before the market closed on Tuesday, thanks to support of corporate and institutional investors, even though the price Adani Enterprises stock was lower than the share sale offer.

Although smaller retail investors did not bid as much, posts with hashtags online included 'IndiaINCSupportsAdani' and #AdaniFPOFullySubscribed and were among the top trending on the social media platform, praising the billionaire.