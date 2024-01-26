India's Adani Power reports Q3 profit rise on stronger demand

Indian thermal power producer Adani Power, opens new tab reported an increase in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as strong industrial demand drove a recovery from a massive slump in profit the previous year.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 27.38 billion rupees ($329.6 million) in the three months to Dec 31. Adani Power's profit had tanked 96% to 87.7 million rupees in the year-ago quarter on surging fuel costs.

The company has since been reporting higher quarterly profit.

Electricity generation in India rose 8.7% from a year earlier in the December quarter, which analysts attribute to festive activities and strong industrial demand.

Earlier this week, rival JSW Energy, opens new tab reported a 28% jump in quarterly profit.