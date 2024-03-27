    বাংলা

    Banglalink and Teletalk launch network sharing programme

    The operators will use each other’s towers

    State-owned mobile phone network Teletalk and private telecom carrier Banglalink have launched a programme to share their networks for improved customer experience.

    State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the pilot programme on active sharing (national roaming) service at the ICT Tower on Tuesday. 

    Under the programme, Teletalk will get an opportunity to expand its network coverage by using Banglalink's 16,000 towers across the country through roaming.

    Banglalink will also get advantage by using about 6,000 Teletalk towers.

    As a result, the customers will be able to use voice, SMS and data through extensive network coverage across the country, a ministry statement said.

    National roaming service is a significant step on the path to the implementation of Smart Bangladesh initiative, which will unveil the possibility of infrastructure-sharing among telecom operators across Bangladesh, Palak said.

    If Teletalk users get a weak network at any location, they will be able to use Banglalink's network as an alternative. Banglalink users will also get coverage from Teletalk towers.

