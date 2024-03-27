Banglalink and Teletalk launch network sharing programme

Banglalink will also get advantage by using about 6,000 Teletalk towers.

As a result, the customers will be able to use voice, SMS and data through extensive network coverage across the country, a ministry statement said.

National roaming service is a significant step on the path to the implementation of Smart Bangladesh initiative, which will unveil the possibility of infrastructure-sharing among telecom operators across Bangladesh, Palak said.

If Teletalk users get a weak network at any location, they will be able to use Banglalink's network as an alternative. Banglalink users will also get coverage from Teletalk towers.