Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind

Rospatent, the Russian government's intellectual property agency, is receiving an influx of applications for trademarks of Western brands popular in the country, said Robert Reading, head of content strategy in the intellectual property group at analytics firm Clarivate Plc, which tracks the filings.

In usual times, governments reject applications for trademarks that are identical or very similar to existing brands, intellectual property experts said.

But the Russian government this spring adopted a decree allowing businesses to use patents from countries deemed "unfriendly," such as the United States and United Kingdom, without paying the owner of the intellectual property, putting Western brands on the defensive.

Russia also now permits “parallel imports,” or grey-market items, for products spanning from Carefree feminine products to any brand of footwear.

The murky territory for major brands in Russia is like the “Wild West,” said Carey Kulp, a lawyer at Philadelphia intellectual property law firm Volpe Koenig PC.

"The big issue in Russia is, will the court support Western brands?" Reading said.