Telecom operator Banglalink, parent VEON apply for digital banking licence

Banglalink, Bangladesh's third largest telecom operator in terms of subscriber base, and its parent company, VEON Ltd, have submitted an application for a digital banking licence.

The group is aiming to accelerate Banglalink's foray into the fintech sector by securing a digital banking licence. The move will enhance the operator's services by integrating digital financial solutions, using VEON's expertise in the field, Banglalink said in a statement on Thursday.

“Bangladesh is a country of 173 million people where banking service penetration is still very low. Digitalisation will unlock enormous opportunities for the people of Bangladesh, in line with the government’s Smart Bangladesh strategy and growth ambition," said Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink.

Banglalink's aspirations in the realm of digital banking highlight VEON's commitment to digital empowerment, according to the group's CEO Kaan Terzioğlu.